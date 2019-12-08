LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities say one person has been shot and killed along the streets in downtown Los Angeles.

The shooting unfolded on 14th and Hill streets just before 6 a.m. Sunday, in an industrial area.

Police on scene have cordoned off the block of S. Hill between W. 14th and W. 15th streets, and were searching for evidence.

Police were also searching for a suspect who reportedly took off in a vehicle along the 10 Freeway.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as soon as it becomes available.