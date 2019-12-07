NORCO (CBSLA) — A Norco man stands accused of assaulting his 83-year-old former landlord and later causing a crash while fleeing from Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies.

Paul Stephen Otto, 27, was charged with assault, cruelty on a dependent adult, burglary and attempted murder. He’s being held on $300,000 bail.

Deputies responded to a residence in the 1700 block of Hillside Avenue in Norco Friday to investigate an assault. At the scene, the 83-year-old victim told them he had been choked and battered by a former tenant who had broken into his residence to steal his car.

The suspect was unsuccessful in taking the victim’s vehicle and instead fled in his own car,

Otto was later spotted outside the Norco sheriff’s station, where a deputy tried to stop him. Instead, Otto hit the gas and fled south on Hamner Avenue at a high speed, crashing into another vehicle at the First Street intersection.

Nobody was injured in the crash and Otto was arrested.

