Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A street performer known as “Hollywood Superman” was remembered Saturday.
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A street performer known as “Hollywood Superman” was remembered Saturday.
A memorial service was held for Christopher Dennis as Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
Dennis was a fixture on Hollywood Boulevard with his Superman costume for more then 25 years.
He was buried in his Superman costume thanks to a GoFundMe campaign and an anonymous donor.
Dennis died last month at the age of 52.
You must log in to post a comment.