CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
Filed Under:Christopher Dennis, Hollywood Superman


LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A street performer known as “Hollywood Superman” was remembered Saturday.

A memorial service was held for Christopher Dennis as Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

Dennis was a fixture on Hollywood Boulevard with his Superman costume for more then 25 years.

He was buried in his Superman costume thanks to a GoFundMe campaign and an anonymous donor.

Dennis died last month at the age of 52.

Comments