



Former Congresswoman Katie Hill shared a personal op-ed from the New York Times Saturday , revealing her side of the story about stepping down from Congress.

Hill had previously resigned from her position amid allegations of improper relationships with staff members.

The freshman Democrat has acknowledged and apologized for an “inappropriate” relationship with a campaign staff member. She shared in her article that the experience made her want to contemplate suicide.

“The bath water had gone cold. The wine bottle was empty. Suddenly and with total clarity, I just wanted it all to be over. I got up and looked for the box cutter. I couldn’t find it. A part of my brain was saying: “Stop it, this is stupid. You’re not going to do it. Go drain the bathtub and get yourself together.” But I felt like I was out of my body, like it was moving without me, and I got the paring knife and got back into the cold bath.”

She also discussed her admiration for Nancy Pelosi, thoughts on cyber exploitation, and how it’s still not over for her yet.

If you or someone you care about may be at risk of suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, a free 24/7 service that offers support, information, and local resources: 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

https://twitter.com/KatieHill4CA/status/1203404261876330497