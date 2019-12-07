



— Visitors to Griffith Park can now use a free shuttle bus service on the weekends that will take them to a number of attractions, including the best hiking trails for viewing the Hollywood sign.

The new service, called the Griffith Parkline, runs on Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 10 p.m. and makes 12 stops throughout Griffith Park, including the Los Angeles Zoo, The Griffith Observatory, Travel Town, Park Center, and the Hollywood Sign. Buses will run 15 to 20 minutes apart.

The new green-and-white branded shuttle buses will include bike racks, ADA accessibility and seating for 25, and will connect to existing DASH and Metro Bus stops in and around the park.

Parkline is the first transit system specific to Griffith Park.

“At LADOT, we pride ourselves on connecting Angelenos with experiences,” said LADOT General Manager Seleta Reynolds. “The new, free Parkline service will give residents and visitors alike the chance to explore each of Griffith Park’s iconic locations while cutting traffic and improving the experience for everyone.”