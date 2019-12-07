



— Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey’s campaign has cut ties with a political fundraiser who also helped organize a Los Angeles event for President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign.

Lacey said her campaign would no longer work with Trey Kozacik of Pluvious Group, whose name appeared on a flier that promoted a $1,500-per-person event Thursday night in support of Lacey’s reelection bid, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The Times also reported that Kozacik’s name was listed as a point of contact on an invitation to an April fundraiser in Los Angeles for Trump’s re-election campaign.

In a statement to the Times, Lacey said her campaign was unaware of Kozacik’s work with the Trump campaign.

“I am the first Democrat in nearly 20 years to hold this office, and the only major candidate in this race who is a lifelong Democrat. Mr. Kozacik has not been paid by our campaign, and our chief fundraising consultant is Stephanie Daily Smith, a leading Democratic fundraiser who has spearheaded fundraising efforts for Hillary Clinton for

president, Mayor Eric Garcetti, and the Democratic National Committee. Mr. Kozacik helped us put together a fundraising event hosted by one of his former clients, Alan Jackson. We were unaware of these facts surrounding Mr. Kozacik’s relationship with the Trump campaign, and now that we have been made aware of this, going forward Mr. Kozacik, will not be involved in any other fundraising activities for my campaign.”

Lacey faces a March 3 primary election against challengers George Gascon, a former assistant chief with the Los Angeles Police Department; Richard Ceballos, a veteran deputy district attorney; and Rachel Rossi, a former public defender.

