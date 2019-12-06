MALIBU (CBSLA) — A steady shower fell in the San Fernando Valley Friday night as storms rolled into the area.

In Woodland Hills, a little drizzle was enough for shoppers to open up their umbrellas as they made quick last-minute trips to prepare for a wet weekend.

“I was thinking, ‘Let me get all my errands done today so I could avoid the rain tomorrow,'” Kiana Martin, an Inglewood resident, said. “And the rain beat me.”

Others just resigned themselves to getting a little wet as a light drizzle turned into a steady rain.

But in Malibu, a group of middle school surfers were looking forward to this weekend’s rain.

“I’m psyching of it, because the waves are going to be firing,” Dylan Mendez, a surfer, said. “Hopefully, I can get some nice ones, you know, make my mom proud.”

Kevin Gasser was planning to drive the group to the beach tomorrow in the morning and afternoon. He said this weekend’s forecast is much better than last year’s wildfire and mudslides that forced the closure of the Pacific Coast Highway.

“That’s kind of a relief from the last year or so, which has been crazy,” Gasser said. “It was tough. It was tough to be here.”

And while the surfers in Malibu are hoping for big waves, Martin bought a gingerbread house kid for her daughter. They’re planning to stay inside and hide out from the rain.

“We’re going to decorate the tree and do a gingerbread house and hang out in the house and find some fun things to do,” Martin said.

For those who will be out and about this weekend, California Highway Patrol reminded people to slow down and increase the distance between their car and the car in front of them.