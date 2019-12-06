LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Hundreds of little monsters lined up to meet Lady Gaga and get the first chance to buy her new line of makeup products at The Grove in the Fairfax District Thursday.

Sky 2 got a bird’s eye view of the long line that stretched down the block ahead of the opening of Haus Labs Beauty, a collaboration between Lady Gaga and Amazon Beauty.

The pop-up shop invited customers to try out Haus Labs’ holiday collection, Cosmic Love, which focuses on festive glitter and sparkle, according to an EventBrite invitation.

The first 50 people in the door also got a chance to snap a picture with Lady Gaga.

The pop-up shop will be open again Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.