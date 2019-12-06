Comments
ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — Disneyland’s popular Haunted Mansion attraction is set to close for two months while undergoing repairs, the themes park told The Orange County Register.
ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — Disneyland’s popular Haunted Mansion attraction is set to close for two months while undergoing repairs, the themes park told The Orange County Register.
According to The OCR, Disneyland officials confirmed that following the Haunted Mansion’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas” seasonal holiday run, the ride will undergo a scheduled refurbishment beginning Jan. 21.
The ride will return in the spring of 2020 with refreshed interiors and exteriors and some refurbished mechanics, Disneyland officials told The OCR.
The attraction is reportedly one of three refurbishment plans for attractions at the park. Snow White’s Scary Adventures and the Indiana Jones Adventure ride are set to receive similar upgrades.
You must log in to post a comment.