COSTA MESA (CBSLA) — Police are searching for two men who robbed and kidnapped an Orange County jeweler.

The kidnapping happened at the Diamond and Jewelry Exchange in Costa Mesa, 1808 Newport Blvd., on Wednesday night. Costa Mesa police responded at about 10 p.m. to an audible alarm alert from the store and found the door unlocked, but there were no signs of a theft and the safe was secure.

However, the business had closed at 6 p.m., and the owner couldn’t be found. A missing person’s report was initiated after officers spoke to the owner’s family, Costa Mesa police said.

The owner, who police did not identify, was found early Thursday in Santa Ana with serious injuries and bound with duct tape. Santa Ana police determined he was the kidnapping and robbery victim out of Costa Mesa. He was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

It’s not clear if the two suspects actually got away with anything.

Security video from the Diamond and Jewelry Exchange captured images of the two men believed to have kidnapped the jeweler, but police did not release a description of the suspects.