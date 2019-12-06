CORONA (CBSLA) – Some Corona residents will pay more for their water starting in January.

The Corona City Council gave preliminary approval for a plan to increase rates an average of 5% starting in the new year. More than half of residents would see their bills rise, while some would see a decrease, depending on meter size and the amount of water used.

Starting in 2021, Corona plans to raise water rates 5% across the board each year for 4 years. A final vote will happen in two weeks.