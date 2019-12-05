



— Uber released a highly-anticipated safety report Thursday that revealed the rideshare company received over 3,000 reports of sexual assault in 2018.

Among the report there were 235 cases were reports of rape in the past year and 229 in 2017.

In total, the study showed there were 5,981 reports of sexual assault in 2017 and 2018. The incidents ranged from non-consensual kissing to groping to rape and attempted rape.

According to the study, Uber saw an approximately 16 percent decrease from 2017 to 2018 in the average incident rate across the five most serious sexual assault categories reported, the study claimed.

Uber said in a tweet Thursday that the report was the first of its kind stating, “Today we’re releasing a US Safety Report, the first of its kind. It covers 2017-2018 and includes data on motor vehicle fatalities, fatal physical assaults, and serious sexual assaults, as well as info about our safety policies, tech and investments.”

The company has faced legal backlash over driver misconduct throughout the country.

The company mentioned in the report that they do not tolerate “sexual assault or misconduct from anyone, anywhere, at any time. We take all allegations of sexual

assault and sexual misconduct extremely seriously and work to take action quickly and fairly.”