SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) — Josie, a 12-year-old philanthropist from Washington, will be speaking at the second annual Dream Big Event, a conference for purpose driven entrepreneurs, on Thursday December 5 at 5pm.

She is the founder of Josie’s Well, a charity project that provides clean water access to villages in Ghana. She funded her first well when she was eight years old, with a donation of $10,000, by setting up neighborhood sidewalk water stands for her project “Water for Water for Africa”, and organizing fundraisers with local businesses.

Josie has donated over $80,000 in total— enough to fund 11 wells in Ghana, in cooperation with Seattle-based non-profit, Water Access Now.

She has spoken on a variety of media platforms and in person on stages in front of entrepreneurs, non-profits, schools and to villages in Ghana about the need for clean water access.

This year’s event will be at the DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Santa Monica, 1707 4th St, Santa Monica, CA 90401.