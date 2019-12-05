CLAREMONT (CBSLA/CNS) – A registered sex offender was arrested today for on suspicion of annoying or molesting a female minor.

The man, identified as 26-year-old Javier Sanchez, was booked in CPD Jail and was held on $100,000 bail, according to Claremont Police Lt. Jason Walters.

Police were sent to Indian Hill Boulevard and First Street about 12:30 p.m. Nov. 27 regarding the report of a “male adult annoying a juvenile female.”

“The victim stated that the male adult made inappropriate sexual comments to her,” said Waters. “The suspect had left the area prior to the officers’ arrival.”

The girl described the man to officers, and they began their investigation, ultimately obtaining an arrest warrant.

Sanchez was previously arrested on Nov. 21 for committing a lewd act at the Claremont library, according to Walters.

Sanchez pleaded guilty and was sentenced to serve 90 days, but was released after one day due to overcrowding in the county jail, the lieutenant said.

Sanchez is set to appear in Pomona Court on December 6, 2019.

Anyone who may have been victimized by Sanchez, or who has any information related to the case, is urged to call investigators at 909-399-5411

