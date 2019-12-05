



The Los Angeles Rams find themselves in the precarious position of potentially going from Super Bowl runner-up to missing the playoffs. With just four weeks left in the season, the Rams are a game back of the Minnesota Vikings for the final Wild Card spot in the NFC.

In theory, they aren’t completely eliminated from the division race yet, but they are three games back of the Seahawks and 49ers, so a Wild Card spot is the most likely path to the postseason. Unfortunately for Sean McVay’s squad, their NFC West rivals are the main speed bump looming in their path. Beginning with this Sunday’s matchup with the Seahawks, the Rams face divisional opponents in three of the next four weeks. The game sandwiched in between? A matchup with the Dallas Cowboys. Not exactly the friendliest end-of-season slate.

The good news is, following an embarrassing 45-6 loss to the Ravens, the Rams rebounded last week in a big win over the Arizona Cardinals. CBS2 sports anchor Greg Wolf immediately points to that win as a hopeful sign moving forward.

“They’re still playing for the playoffs. And I think it was so huge, not just for McVay, but also for Jared Goff. He went the entire month of November without throwing a touchdown. So for him to throw for over 400 yards, throw for a couple of touchdowns was huge for this offense It’s not the juggernaut we’ve seen the last couple of seasons. But for them to get back on track was big for them.”

That win, while important for team morale, did come against the Cardinals, who are currently 3-8-1 and playing with a rookie quarterback and head coach. The step up in competition is quite a bit steeper this week, with a quarterback in conversation for the league’s MVP award coming to the Coliseum for the Sunday night prime-time affair. The previous matchup between the two teams saw Seattle escape 30-29, thanks to a late Russell Wilson touchdown pass. Wolf sees this game being more of the same.

“Russell Wilson didn’t have his best game in that win against Minnesota. But the thing about him, he shows up when it counts, when the game is on the line, in the biggest moments, on the biggest stage. That’s when he delivers and he’s at his best,” said Wolf. “I think he’s most dangerous when defenses actually are getting to him and it looks like he’s in trouble. And all of the sudden he creates something out of nothing. The Seahawks, they’ve won five in a row, they’ve not lost on the road all season long. With Russell Wilson, in prime-time, I think the Seahawks get the win.”

The Rams and Seahawks cap off a Sunday full of NFL action with their prime-time matchup set for 5:20 p.m. Pacific Time.