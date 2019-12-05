



Now through January 5th you can experience a wild wonderland of light at LA Zoo Lights! Glowing animals welcome you on an unforgettable nighttime journey that includes the world’s largest illuminated pop-up storybook, a magical disco ball forest, giant glittering snowflakes, and a twinkling tunnel filled with dynamic swirls of color.

L.A. Zoo Lights is a not-to-be-missed holiday light experience and has glowed brighter each year since its debut in 2014. This year’s event features more light animals than ever before, spectacular new additions – both hand-crafted and high-tech – and returning favorites.

Tickets are available online HERE, or at the box office. Event details can be found at LAZooLights.org.

Tips to know before you go: