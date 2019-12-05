Comments
Now through January 5th you can experience a wild wonderland of light at LA Zoo Lights! Glowing animals welcome you on an unforgettable nighttime journey that includes the world’s largest illuminated pop-up storybook, a magical disco ball forest, giant glittering snowflakes, and a twinkling tunnel filled with dynamic swirls of color.
L.A. Zoo Lights is a not-to-be-missed holiday light experience and has glowed brighter each year since its debut in 2014. This year’s event features more light animals than ever before, spectacular new additions – both hand-crafted and high-tech – and returning favorites.
Tickets are available online HERE, or at the box office. Event details can be found at LAZooLights.org.
Tips to know before you go:
- Guests with 6 p.m. tickets may enter any time from 6 to 9 p.m. Guests with 7:30 p.m. tickets may enter any time from 7:30 to 9 p.m.
- The Box Office at the Zoo is open from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Be aware that regular commuter traffic around the Zoo on weeknight evenings is heaviest from 6 to 7 p.m.
- All parking lot gates are open to enter and exit the lot.
- Parking is also available in adjacent lots at the Autry Museum and the lot south of main lot.
- Lots of great food and drinks are available in the Zoo. Outside food and drinks are not permitted.
