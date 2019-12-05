LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Police are searching Thursday for the driver who struck and killed a man and took off in the Florence area.

The man was struck by a car at about 9:20 p.m. Wednesday on Avalon between 81st and 82nd streets by a car going south on Avalon. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A cane and an umbrella were found near where the man was left for dead. A witness who did not want to go on camera told a photographer that the man was carried on the hood of the car for more than 100 feet before he was thrown off.

The car was last seen going west on 82nd Street. A description of the car or the driver has not been released.