SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s South Traffic Division are investigating a hit and run traffic collision that killed 62-year-old Jihad Muhammad. He was mowed down by three hit-and-run drivers on Thanksgiving.

He was standing in the street on West Adams outside the crosswalk when someone driving a white sedan hit him before taking off.

After Muhammad fell to the ground, another driver in what looked like a white Cadillac hit Muhammad again and fled. A good samaritan tried to help, but a third driver hit him, dragging him several blocks.

Jihad Muhammad was pronounced dead at the scene by the Los Angeles Fire Department.

If you have any information about any of those drivers and who they might be, please call the Los Angeles Police Department.