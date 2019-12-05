Comments
Here is a look at the top local stories for Thursday, 12/5 at 8 a.m.
Mountain Lion Kills Dog, Attacks Another In Simi Valley
Pet owners are being warned to be on alert Thursday after a mountain lion killed one dog and attacked another in Simi Valley.
Firefighters Battle 2-Alarm Fire At Vacant Skating Rink In San Bernardino
Firefighters battled a major fire at a vacant skating rink Thursday in San Bernardino.
Local Weather
A storm arrives Friday evening and will last through Sunday, bringing on and off showers. A high of 64 for the beaches and 62 for the valleys.
