



— Burglars broke into a longtime barbershop in Carson on Black Friday and cleaned it out of more than $20,000 worth of equipment.

No arrests have been made yet in the break-in at Our People Barber Shop, 940 E. Dominguez St., which has been in the community for more than two decades.

“I came in, I almost fell, because I couldn’t believe what they had done to the place,” said Aundra Davis, who works at the barbershop.

The two intruders had broke through a plate glass window in the back of the shop to get in. Owner Tracy Prince says the two men were likely looking for the ATM machine, but it was empty. Instead, they took about $20,000 in equipment.

“As soon as I opened up the door, I seen the whole place ransacked,” Prince said. The shop was left in shambles, with discarded items scattered on the floors and counters and drawers left ajar.

“To have somebody come in and do that to us, it’s just mind boggling,” Davis said.

The sheriff’s department have only a vague description of the men, who were both seen wearing their hoods up as they walked through the shop in surveillance video.

The shop has started a GoFundMe page to help its barbers replace the equipment that was stolen.