SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — Firefighters battled a major fire at a vacant skating rink Thursday in San Bernardino.

The second-alarm fire broke out at the shuttered Skateland Events Center, 2167 Lugo Ave., before 7 a.m. The location used to be known Stardust Roller Rink.

From Sky 2, the entire skating rink appeared to be ablaze, with heavy smoke reaching high into the sky. Fire officials said because of the intensity of the flames, they were forced to attack the fire primarily from the outside.

It’s not clear how the fire started. But the building may not have been completely vacant as a homeless encampment was spotted outside the graffiti-scrawled building.

This is a breaking news report. More information will be added as it comes in.

