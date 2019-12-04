



– A man suspected in a brutal killing in the San Diego area has been arrested in Ventura, police said Wednesday.

Forrest Robert Brantley, 38, was in police custody, but details about the arrest were unclear.

Brantley is suspected in the Nov. 28 attack in which some sort of weapon was used to break the victim’s neck, police said.

The man was taken to a hospital, but did not survive his injuries.

Police placed the Ventura College campus on lockdown Tuesday after Brantley was said to have been spotted on the school campus.

The lockdown was lifted a short time later.