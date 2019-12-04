Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – An employee suffered serious head injuries after being assaulted last week while walking on campus.
The attack occurred at about 2:20 a.m. on Nov. 27, according to campus police.
The victim was struck in the back of the head and was hospitalized with a serious head injury and body pain, police said.
The suspect was described as black, about 6 feet tall wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.
No surveillance video was released. It’s unclear if investigators had a possible motive in the attack.
