



— A recall was issued for some ready-to-eat sushi, salads, and spring rolls over Listeria concerns.

The recall includes products sold by the Fuji Food Products sold at Trader Joe’s, 7-Eleven, Walgreens.

The problem was discovered at a facility in Brockton, Massachusetts, which has ceased operations pending the outcome of an investigation, Fuji said.

The recalled sushi, salad, and spring roll products are packed in plastic trays with clear lids and the sell-by dates are on the labels.

Following is a list of the affected products and their sell-by dates.

Okami 8-piece California Roll: 7-32869-28101-5, 11/22-12/06/2019

Okami 8-piece Spicy California Roll: 7-32869-28102-2, 11/22-12/06/2019

Okami 8-piece Supreme California Roll: 7-32869-28103-9, 11/22-12/06/2019

Okami 8-piece Spicy Supreme California Roll: 7-32869-28104-6, 11/22-12/06/2019

Okami 8-piece Classic California Roll with SO: 7-32869-28105-3, 11/22-12/06/2019

Okami 8-piece Supreme Combo: 7-32869-28111-4, 11/22-12/06/2019

Okami 8-piece Supreme Sampler: 7-32869-28112-1, 11/22-12/06/2019

Okami 8-piece Brown Rice Classic California Roll: 7-32869-28122-0, 11/22-12/06/2019

Okami 25-piece Sushi Platter: 7-32869-28200-5, 11/22-12/06/2019

Okami 6pcs Sushi Platter: 7-32869-28201-2, 11/22-12/06/2019

Okami 8-piece Seafood Combo: 7-32869-28262-3, 11/22-12/06/2019

Okami Tempura Shrimp Roll 6-piece: 7-32869-28114-5, 11/22-12/06/2019

Okami 8-pieces Salmon Philly Roll: 7-32869-28113-8, 11/22-12/06/2019

Trader Joe’s Smoked Salmon Poke Bowl: 603751, 11/20-12/04/2019

Trader Joe’s Banh Mi Style Salad: 614719, 11/19-12/03/2019

Trader Joe’s Shrimp Spring Rolls 7 oz: 908795, 11/18-12/02/2019

Trader Joe’s Tofu Spring Rolls 7 oz: 921510, 11/18-12/02/2019

Trader Joe’s Queso Fundido 16 oz: 646574, 12/10-12/24/2019

Trader Joe’s 8-piece Spicy Cal Roll 8 oz: 348966,11/22-12/06/2019

Trader Joe’s 8-piece California Roll 8 oz: 348997, 11/22-12/06/2019

Trader Joe’s 8-piece Tempura Shrimp Crunch Rolls 8.5 oz: 513289, 11/22-12/06/2019

Trader Joe’s 8-piece Smoked Salmon Philly Roll: 603775 11/20-12/04/2019

Trader Joe’s 8-piece Brown Rice California Roll 8 oz: 909822, 11/22-12/06/2019

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious, and sometimes fatal, infections in children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Consumers who purchased the recalled products should discard them, Fuji said.

There were no immediate reports of anyone getting sick.