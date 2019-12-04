LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A recall was issued for some ready-to-eat sushi, salads, and spring rolls over Listeria concerns.
The recall includes products sold by the Fuji Food Products sold at Trader Joe’s, 7-Eleven, Walgreens.
The problem was discovered at a facility in Brockton, Massachusetts, which has ceased operations pending the outcome of an investigation, Fuji said.
The recalled sushi, salad, and spring roll products are packed in plastic trays with clear lids and the sell-by dates are on the labels.
Following is a list of the affected products and their sell-by dates.
- Okami 8-piece California Roll: 7-32869-28101-5, 11/22-12/06/2019
- Okami 8-piece Spicy California Roll: 7-32869-28102-2, 11/22-12/06/2019
- Okami 8-piece Supreme California Roll: 7-32869-28103-9, 11/22-12/06/2019
- Okami 8-piece Spicy Supreme California Roll: 7-32869-28104-6, 11/22-12/06/2019
- Okami 8-piece Classic California Roll with SO: 7-32869-28105-3, 11/22-12/06/2019
- Okami 8-piece Supreme Combo: 7-32869-28111-4, 11/22-12/06/2019
- Okami 8-piece Supreme Sampler: 7-32869-28112-1, 11/22-12/06/2019
- Okami 8-piece Brown Rice Classic California Roll: 7-32869-28122-0, 11/22-12/06/2019
- Okami 25-piece Sushi Platter: 7-32869-28200-5, 11/22-12/06/2019
- Okami 6pcs Sushi Platter: 7-32869-28201-2, 11/22-12/06/2019
- Okami 8-piece Seafood Combo: 7-32869-28262-3, 11/22-12/06/2019
- Okami Tempura Shrimp Roll 6-piece: 7-32869-28114-5, 11/22-12/06/2019
- Okami 8-pieces Salmon Philly Roll: 7-32869-28113-8, 11/22-12/06/2019
- Trader Joe’s Smoked Salmon Poke Bowl: 603751, 11/20-12/04/2019
- Trader Joe’s Banh Mi Style Salad: 614719, 11/19-12/03/2019
- Trader Joe’s Shrimp Spring Rolls 7 oz: 908795, 11/18-12/02/2019
- Trader Joe’s Tofu Spring Rolls 7 oz: 921510, 11/18-12/02/2019
- Trader Joe’s Queso Fundido 16 oz: 646574, 12/10-12/24/2019
- Trader Joe’s 8-piece Spicy Cal Roll 8 oz: 348966,11/22-12/06/2019
- Trader Joe’s 8-piece California Roll 8 oz: 348997, 11/22-12/06/2019
- Trader Joe’s 8-piece Tempura Shrimp Crunch Rolls 8.5 oz: 513289, 11/22-12/06/2019
- Trader Joe’s 8-piece Smoked Salmon Philly Roll: 603775 11/20-12/04/2019
- Trader Joe’s 8-piece Brown Rice California Roll 8 oz: 909822, 11/22-12/06/2019
Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious, and sometimes fatal, infections in children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.
Consumers who purchased the recalled products should discard them, Fuji said.
There were no immediate reports of anyone getting sick.
