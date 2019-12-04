



— A new study has found that more people are dying from opioid overdoses in Orange County compared to other parts of California.

According to a study by the county, heroin and fentanyl overdoses have climbed in the O.C. since 2016.

The study also found that the opioid overdose death rate for Orange County is higher than the statewide rate.

Opioid-blocking drugs, like Narcan, have been named the gold standard for combating opioid addiction, however, less than half of Orange County’s addiction treatment centers currently carry the drug.

In order to reduce deaths, the county says it has increased access to Narcan.

Starting next year, Orange County plans to launch opioid overdose and misuse prevention campaigns aimed at adults and young people.