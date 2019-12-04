



— The Irvine Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating two missing persons.

Amber Aiaz, AKA Mei Yi Wu, 34, and her daughter, Melissa Fu, 12, were last seen on Friday, Nov. 22, at their residence located in the area of Michelson and University in Irvine.

Amber Aiaz is 5 feet 9 inches tall, 180 pounds, with medium length black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black vest, fitted black pants with white writing, and light colored shoes.

Melissa Fu is 5 feet 11 inches tall, 200 pounds, with medium length dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Fu was last seen wearing a black tracksuit. The circumstances surrounding their disappearance is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Irvine Police Department Tip Line at 949-724-7394.