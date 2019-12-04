LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Steady, at times heavy, rain fell across Southern California overnight, making roads slick and increasing concerns in recent burn areas.

A flash flood watch was in effect in recent burn areas in Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles County, where rain is expected to be heaviest during rush hour. There’s also a chance of thunderstorms throughout the day.

Residents who, just over a month ago, were forced out by the Saddleridge, Tick, Cave, Maria and Easy fires were warned to keep an eye on the weather and be ready to leave their homes again.

The state of recent snowfall in the Inland Empire was also a cause for concern because of the warmth of the storm system over Southern California. Authorities are concerned snow in Wrightwood could melt, and cause mud and debris flows in hillside communities below. A flash flood warning went into effect at 6 a.m. in these communities.

Sandbags have been made available across Southern California.