VENICE (CBSLA) — Community members protested on Wednesday at the First Baptist Church of Venice as part of the L.A. Tenants Union’s Days of Rage 2019.

Venice residents demanded that the church be returned to the community.

The First Baptist Church of Venice is a historic Black church on Westminster Ave that billionaire Jay Penske plans to gut and turn into a massive mansion for himself.

The Westside Local of the L.A. Tenants Union is fighting with the Save Venice coalition, which has been waging this important struggle for years.

Their demands are to return the church to the historically Black community of Oakwood, stop the evictions of Venice residents, and stop the neglect and abuse of Venice’s Black and Brown communities.