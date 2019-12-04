



— New USC Athletic Director Mike Bohn announced Wednesday that Clay Helton will remain the team’s head coach going into the 2020 season.

In a Twitter post on Wednesday, Bohn wrote, “Heading into 2020, Coach Helton and I will work together to take a hard look at all aspects of the football enterprise and will make the tough decisions necessary to compete at a championship level.”

Bohn went on to say, “His commitment to our student-athletes and to leading with integrity is vital to restoring our championship program, which is the goal for all of our teams.”

The future of the team had been up in the air after Bohn, the former athletic director at the University of Cincinnati, was selected last month to replace USC football legend Lynn Swann.

Swann, who had served as athletic director since 2016, abruptly resigned in September in the wake of USC’s involvement in the college admissions scandal, in which dozens of parents paid bribes to have their children admitted to elite schools as athletic recruits.

Helton had also received backlash from Trojan football fans who have demanded the dismissal of Helton for several weeks, even threatening to boycott games if there wasn’t a change in leadership, according to USC Annenberg Media.

The announcement reportedly comes days after reports surfaced that Helton had been fired.