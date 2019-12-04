Throughout December, CBS2 and KCAL9 will be broadcasting live from various locations around Southern California. Come by and say hello and be sure to bring a new, unwrapped toy for a child or teen in need!
Live Events
Friday, Dec. 6 | 11am – 6pm
Plaza West Covina
1800 Plaza Drive, West Covina CA 91790 (map)
Wednesday, Dec. 11 | 11am – 6pm
Riverside Metro Auto Group
8330 Indiana Ave., Riverside CA 92504 (map)
Friday, Dec. 13 | 11am – 6pm
Walgreens Thousand Oaks
550 N Venti Park Rd., Thousand Oaks CA 91320 (map)
Wednesday, Dec 18 | 11am – 6pm
Knott’s Berry Farm
8039 Beach Blvd., Buena Park CA 90620 (map)
Friday, Dec. 20th | 11am – 6pm
Citadel Outlets
100 Citadel Drive, Los Angeles CA 90040 (map)
Toy Collection Sites
All CHP Offices
Los Angeles, Orange County and Inland Empire
Walgreens
All locations
LA Rams vs Seattle Seahawks Fan Fest: Sunday, Dec. 8th from 1pm – 5pm
LA Memorial Coliseum: 3911 S Figueroa St., Los Angeles CA 90037
Purist Group Winter Drive Car Show: Sunday, Dec. 8th from 10am – 3pm
Industry Hills Expo Center: 16200 Temple Ave., City of Industry CA 91744
Westfield Century City
Target
Glendale Galleria
Target
Westfield Topanga Mall
Target
Plaza West Covina
Citadel Outlets
Lakewood Center Mall
Valencia Target
Santa Clarita location
Sam’s Club
Palmdale location
