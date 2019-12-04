LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A solo crash left a big rig hanging over the side of a freeway transition road in East LA Wednesday.

The crash was first reported after 4 a.m. on the transition road from the northbound 710 Freeway to the eastbound 60 Freeway. The big rig jackknifed on the slick transition road, and the cab was twisted around to face the rear of the rig, allowing the driver to escape safely.

A hazmat crew was called in to clean up spilled fluids and fuel. Retrieval of the dangling truck required a rotator, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A Sigalert was issued for the 710 connector to the east and westbound 60 Freeway until at least 8 a.m.