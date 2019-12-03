



— Ventura College was temporarily placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon as campus police searched for a homicide suspect.

College police tweeted at 3:54 p.m. that the college, located at 4667 Telegraph Road was on lockdown and students were advised to stay away from the area.

The Ventura College Campus Police said in a tweet, “Ventura College is currently on LOCK DOWN as police systematically search for a homicide suspect. Please shelter in place, lock all doors, or stay away from the area. Updates will be given when available.”

The lockdown was lifted as of 4:37 p.m. as campus police deemed that the suspect was no longer on campus.

“The lockdown has been lifted and college activities and classes will resume as normal. We do not believe the suspect is still on campus, but officers will continue to patrol the area,” campus police said in a tweet.

Students could be seen from SKY9 exiting the buildings.