BREA (CBSLA) — Utilities are working to restore power in Brea.

Brea firefighters responded to a transformer fire at Imperial Highway and Associated Road after an outage in the area around the Civic Center was reported at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Power was restored in most areas by 6:30 p.m., according to the city’s Emergency Preparedness Program.

Motorists were advised to drive cautiously and treat intersections where lights are out as a four-way stop as signal maintenance was ongoing.

This story is developing.

