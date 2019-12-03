Comments
BREA (CBSLA) — Utilities are working to restore power in Brea.
Brea firefighters responded to a transformer fire at Imperial Highway and Associated Road after an outage in the area around the Civic Center was reported at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Power was restored in most areas by 6:30 p.m., according to the city’s Emergency Preparedness Program.
Motorists were advised to drive cautiously and treat intersections where lights are out as a four-way stop as signal maintenance was ongoing.
This story is developing.
