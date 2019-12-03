Comments
WESTWOOD (CBSLA) — UCLA police are investigating a report of an on-campus battery involving a university employee.
Police say an incident at a parking garage on Le Conte Avenue between the Doris Stein Eye Research Center and Geffen Hall was reported at approximately 2:40 a.m. November 27th.
The victim reported being hit on the head by the suspect, resulting in serious head injury and body pain.
The suspect is described as a black male, approximately six feet tall, wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is advised to contact UCLA police.
