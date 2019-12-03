SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Police are requesting the public’s help in the search for a missing mother and child last seen at a Santa Ana park.
Mylinna Linder, 19, and Montana Rashad Linder, one, were last seen at Jerome Park at approximately 3 p.m. November 26th, according to Santa Ana police.
The mother is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. The child has black curly hair and brown eyes, police say.
Mylinna Linder is believed to be with a boyfriend, known as “Vincent,” possibly in the city of San Bernardino. Vincent is believed to be driving a champagne-colored late 90’s four-door Toyota Camry, police say.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Garcia at (714) 245-8408 or via email at agarcia3@santa-ana.org
