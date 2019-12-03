CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
Filed Under:Los Angeles, Los Angeles News, Peloton, Peloton Ad

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An innocuous holiday commercial about a high-end exercise bike has touched a major nerve on social media.

Peloton has been at the receiving end of withering criticism for a commercial it released last month online, and has started airing on TV. The company is best known for its more than $2,200 stationary bicycle with streaming service that connects the user to spin classes remotely.

The commercial features a mother being surprised with the luxury exercise equipment by her partner on Christmas morning. She appears apprehensive as she documents herself on the bicycle for the first time, and the commercial follows her through her first five days, then the seasons, as a daily Peloton user.

“A year ago, I didn’t realize how much this would change me,” she says in a video as she watches on a couch with her partner, presumably the next Christmas. “Thank you.”

The ad has been universally scorned by Twitter, which has already produced some satirical and vulgar takes on the ad. Many have called the commercial sexist, pointing out the questionable choice of buying an exercise bike as a Christmas gift, especially such an expensive one.

Others pointed out that the woman featured has hardly changed over one year of using the stationary bike.

The ad, which gained in notoriety Monday, seems to have become a drag on Peloton’s stock, which is down more than 9 percent Tuesday.

Comments