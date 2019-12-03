LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An innocuous holiday commercial about a high-end exercise bike has touched a major nerve on social media.

Peloton has been at the receiving end of withering criticism for a commercial it released last month online, and has started airing on TV. The company is best known for its more than $2,200 stationary bicycle with streaming service that connects the user to spin classes remotely.

A gift like no other. pic.twitter.com/AZJCoMy8vw — Peloton (@onepeloton) November 12, 2019

The commercial features a mother being surprised with the luxury exercise equipment by her partner on Christmas morning. She appears apprehensive as she documents herself on the bicycle for the first time, and the commercial follows her through her first five days, then the seasons, as a daily Peloton user.

“A year ago, I didn’t realize how much this would change me,” she says in a video as she watches on a couch with her partner, presumably the next Christmas. “Thank you.”

The ad has been universally scorned by Twitter, which has already produced some satirical and vulgar takes on the ad. Many have called the commercial sexist, pointing out the questionable choice of buying an exercise bike as a Christmas gift, especially such an expensive one.

There’s a look that says, “I have an irrational fear of stationary bikes” #peloton pic.twitter.com/XjNzlaazsq — Alexander Marks (@AlexMarksNV) December 3, 2019

I want the Peloton ad where someone piles clothes on it for a year and takes pictures of the pile’s growth and feels just fine about it — BUM CHILLUPS (@edsbs) December 2, 2019

Others pointed out that the woman featured has hardly changed over one year of using the stationary bike.

#peloton For when you need to upgrade from hot model to super annoying model. pic.twitter.com/hB5ctKl5Qi — Jason Willis (@JasonDeeWillis) December 3, 2019

#PetPeeve of the day: exercise commercials featuring people in fantastic shape the day they get the machine. Peloton Commercial Lady: "A year ago, I didn't realize how much this would change me!" YOU LOOK EXACTLY THE SAME — Jack Obora (@JackObora) November 30, 2019

The ad, which gained in notoriety Monday, seems to have become a drag on Peloton’s stock, which is down more than 9 percent Tuesday.