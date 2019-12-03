LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The first look at Marvel’s “Black Widow” is here.

Marvel Studios released the first teaser trailer after announcing over the summer at Comic-Con that Black Widow would finally get her own feature film.

The action-packed film is rumored to fall in the Avenger’s timetable shortly after “Captain America: Civil War”.

“Black Widow” takes a dive into Marvel’s character Natasha Romanoff’s past as she was training to be an assassin before becoming an avenger.

Romanoff’s character, played by Scarlett Johansson, has appeared in eleven Marvel films, first appearing in “Iron Man 2”.

In the trailer, Romanoff goes back home to deal with unfinished business.

“Black Widow” hits theaters May 1, 2020.

Take a look at the trailer here: