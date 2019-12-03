



– Anyone who has been to Griffith Park – one of L.A.’s most popular tourist attractions — knows that traffic there can be a nightmare.

To try and alleviate the problem, L.A. is launching a free weekend shuttle system called the Griffith Parkline.

On Tuesday morning, officials unveiled the park-wide shuttle system which will have 12 stops between the Griffith Observatory and the Travel Town Museum. Other stops will include the L.A. Zoo and the Greek Theatre.

The Griffith Parkline will have five buses running 15 minutes apart. It will run between noon and 10 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

It will also connect to Metro bus and Dash stops.

The first day of service will be Saturday, Dec. 7.

For more information, click here.