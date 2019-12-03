Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — With less than a month left of 2019, Spotify released its annual list of top songs, artists and playlists of the year — and the decade.
The title for the most-streamed artist of the decade went to Drake, with 28 billion streams from 2010 through 2019, followed by Ed Sheeran — whose track “Shape Of You” was the most streamed track of the decade — Post Malone, Ariana Grande and Eminem.
As for 2019, Post Malone topped the charts for most-streamed artist of the year followed by Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Ed Sheeran and Bad Bunny.
Spotify’s Global Top Lists 2019:
Most-Streamed Artists
- Post Malone
- Billie Eilish
- Ariana Grande
- Ed Sheeran
- Bad Bunny
Most-Streamed Tracks
- “Señorita” – Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes
- “bad guy” – Billie Eilish
- “Sunflower” – Post Malone, Swae Lee
- “7 Rings” – Ariana Grande
- “Old Town Road – Remix” – Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus
Most-Streamed Albums
- WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? – Billie Eilish
- Hollywood’s Bleeding – Post Malone
- thank u, next – Ariana Grande
- No.6 Collaborations Project – Ed Sheeran
- Shawn Mendes – Shawn Mendes
“A Decade Wrapped” Spotify’s Top Lists 2010–2019
Most-Streamed Artists of the Decade (Global)
- Drake
- Ed Sheeran
- Post Malone
- Ariana Grande
- Eminem
Most-Streamed Tracks of the Decade (Global)
- “Shape of You” – Ed Sheeran
- “One Dance” – Drake, Kyla, WizKid
- “rockstar (feat. 21 Savage)” – 21 Savage, Post Malone
- “Closer” – Halsey, The Chainsmokers
- “Thinking out Loud” – Ed Sheeran
