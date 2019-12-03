



— With less than a month left of 2019, Spotify released its annual list of top songs, artists and playlists of the year — and the decade.

The title for the most-streamed artist of the decade went to Drake, with 28 billion streams from 2010 through 2019, followed by Ed Sheeran — whose track “Shape Of You” was the most streamed track of the decade — Post Malone, Ariana Grande and Eminem.

As for 2019, Post Malone topped the charts for most-streamed artist of the year followed by Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Ed Sheeran and Bad Bunny.

Spotify’s Global Top Lists 2019:

Most-Streamed Artists

Post Malone Billie Eilish Ariana Grande Ed Sheeran Bad Bunny

Most-Streamed Tracks

“Señorita” – Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes “bad guy” – Billie Eilish “Sunflower” – Post Malone, Swae Lee “7 Rings” – Ariana Grande “Old Town Road – Remix” – Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus

Most-Streamed Albums

WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? – Billie Eilish Hollywood’s Bleeding – Post Malone thank u, next – Ariana Grande No.6 Collaborations Project – Ed Sheeran Shawn Mendes – Shawn Mendes

“A Decade Wrapped” Spotify’s Top Lists 2010–2019

Most-Streamed Artists of the Decade (Global)

Drake Ed Sheeran Post Malone Ariana Grande Eminem

Most-Streamed Tracks of the Decade (Global)