LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — With less than a month left of 2019, Spotify released its annual list of top songs, artists and playlists of the year — and the decade.

The title for the most-streamed artist of the decade went to Drake, with 28 billion streams from 2010 through 2019, followed by Ed Sheeran — whose track “Shape Of You” was the most streamed track of the decade — Post Malone, Ariana Grande and Eminem.

As for 2019, Post Malone topped the charts for most-streamed artist of the year followed by Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Ed Sheeran and Bad Bunny.

Spotify’s Global Top Lists 2019:

Most-Streamed Artists

  1. Post Malone
  2. Billie Eilish
  3. Ariana Grande
  4. Ed Sheeran
  5. Bad Bunny

Most-Streamed Tracks

  1. “Señorita” – Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes
  2. “bad guy” – Billie Eilish
  3. “Sunflower” – Post Malone, Swae Lee
  4. “7 Rings” – Ariana Grande
  5. “Old Town Road – Remix” – Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus

Most-Streamed Albums

  1. WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? – Billie Eilish
  2. Hollywood’s Bleeding – Post Malone
  3. thank u, next – Ariana Grande
  4. No.6 Collaborations Project – Ed Sheeran
  5. Shawn Mendes – Shawn Mendes

“A Decade Wrapped” Spotify’s Top Lists 2010–2019

Most-Streamed Artists of the Decade (Global)

  1. Drake
  2. Ed Sheeran
  3. Post Malone
  4. Ariana Grande
  5. Eminem

Most-Streamed Tracks of the Decade (Global)

  1. “Shape of You” – Ed Sheeran
  2. “One Dance” – Drake, Kyla, WizKid
  3. “rockstar (feat. 21 Savage)” – 21 Savage, Post Malone
  4. “Closer” – Halsey, The Chainsmokers
  5. “Thinking out Loud” – Ed Sheeran

