WRIGHTWOOD (CBSLA) — Deputies said several homeowners in the Snowbird Road area of Wrightwood were victims of vandalism overnight.
According to the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department, deputies received a report of swastikas being tagged at multiple residences. When deputies arrived, they found the symbol on three vehicles, the garage door of a residence and on a stop sign.
Deputies said they believe the tagging is an act of vandalism, not a hate crime.
Anyone with information was urged to contact Detective J. Collins at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station, Phelan Sub-Station, at 760-955-8781.
