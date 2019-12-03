STANTON (CBSLA) — The Orange County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the attempted kidnapping of a 23-year-old woman reported in Stanton Monday night.

Detectives say the victim was walking near the 7000 block of Syracuse Avenue when the suspect grabbed and attempted to forcibly pull her into a newer model black sedan. The victim was able to pull herself free and ran away.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 50s to 60s, about six feet tall with an average-to-heavy build, gray hair and black eyebrows. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black jeans and white shoes, according to investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Department dispatch at (714) 647-7000. Anonymous tips can be provided to Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-(855)-TIP-OCCS (1-855-847-6227) or at occrimestoppers.org.