



– A tanker truck carrying thousands of gallons of condensed milk went off the side of the 5 Freeway near Lebec Monday morning and plunged down a hillside.

At around 6:15 a.m. the truck slammed through the guardrail and went off the side of the southbound 5 Freeway at Smokey Bear Road, according to California Highway Patrol.

The truck spilled 6,000 gallons of condensed milk in the process, Caltrans reported. It’s unclear if anyone was hurt.

A Sig Alert was in effect and two southbound lanes were expected to be closed for several hours while crews cleared the scene and repaired the damaged guardrail.

The cause of the crash was not confirmed.