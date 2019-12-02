SANTA PAULA (CBSLA) – A Santa Paula mother faces arson and child endangerment charges Monday after she and her 3-year-old son were found tied up at the scene of a house fire, authorities said.

Marical Magana, 47, was arrested Sunday just after 6 p.m. after police responded to a 911 call about a structure fire on Bahia Circle, according to Santa Paula police.

Officers arrived on scene to find a woman tied to a bed and a young boy tied up in another part of the home as a fire burned in the downstairs living room.

Ventura County firefighters responded and rescued Magana and the boy while putting out the fire, officials said. Both were taken to a nearby hospital and treated for smoke inhalation.

Detectives from Santa Paula Police Department along with arson investigators from the Ventura County Fire Department responded to the scene and initiated a criminal investigation, authorities said.

After interviewing Magana, detectives say she placed a plastic bag over the boy’s head and tied his hands before placing him alone in a bedroom. Her motive is unknown, according to investigators.

Police say the investigation regarding the origin of the fire is ongoing, but no other suspects were being sought.

Magana was booked at the Ventura County Jail on suspicion of felony child endangerment. Her bail was set at $50,000.