LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Traffic was beginning to slow at Los Angeles Airport Monday evening, but the same couldn’t have been said during Thanksgiving weekend.

The airport experienced record-breaking Thanksgiving holiday travelers over the weekend, and it was still going on Monday.

“My husband flew out this morning and I couldn’t get on that flight,” said traveler Nancy Grade. “He said [the airport] was horrible, give yourself plenty of time.”

Weather conditions across the country, along with many flight cancellations, greatly impacted the international airport.

Traffic was starting to flow Monday evening, with the worst of it going into the airport.

“The traffic was insane,” said traveler Briana Mickle. “The GPS…said it wasn’t busy and we got on the highway and it was crazy.”

Traffic at the airport was expected to increase later in the evening.