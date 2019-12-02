Comments
EL MONTE (CBSLA) — A knife-wielding suspect was killed in El Monte during an officer-involved shooting Monday night.
El Monte Police responded to a 911 call of a woman screaming near the 9800 block of Cortada Street.
When police arrived, they were met by the knife-wielding suspect who they attempted to calm.
Officers then shot the suspect, who succumbed to injuries at the scene. It was not immediately known what transpired before the shooting.
L.A. County Homicide Detectives were on scene investigating Monday evening.
No officers were injured in the shooting.
