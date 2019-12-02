



— The body of a decapitated man was discovered Monday morning by a hiker in the hills of Griffith Park.

At around 9 a.m., a hiker and their dog came upon the decapitated head of the victim in the 4800 block of Griffith Park Drive, according to Los Angeles police. The victim’s body was also discovered nearby, police said.

The victim appeared to be a man in his 40s or 50s.

Foul play is not suspected at this time. The man may have passed away from natural causes and his body could have been dismembered by animals, police told CBS2.

Investigators suspect the death occurred sometime within the past week, police said. The victim, who was not immediately identified, may have been homeless because there is a nearby encampment.

The L.A. County coroner’s office was on scene assisting with the investigation.