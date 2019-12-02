



— California has the worst porch theft problem in America, a new report said.

According to a recent report by SafeWise, 30 percent of stolen packages in the nation are being stolen in the Golden State.

San Francisco topped the list for the city with the most porch pirates with Los Angeles and Sacramento in the top ten.

Porch pirates struck nearly 26 million Americans in 2017 alone, SafeWise said.

In order to prevent piracy, experts are advising installing a doorbell camera or having your packages delivered to your workplace.

Other options include picking up packages at the post office or at UPS and FedEx stores.

Amazon packages can also be sent with a signature release, meaning that someone will have to sign for the delivery.