LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Two LAPD officers were injured in a crash with a truck in North Hollywood early Monday.

The crash happened just after 1 a.m. at Magnolia Boulevard and Tujunga Avenue.

It’s not what caused the crash, but the LAPD cruiser was left with heavy front-end damage. A black Chevrolet truck was seen with damage to its right front-end corner and bumper.

The two officers were taken to a hospital with minor injuries. They have since been released.

The intersection remains closed during the crash investigation.

