SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) —The students and staff of Saugus High School will be returning for their first regular day of school on Dec 2. since the tragic shooting of Nov 14. It’s been an emotional time for the community here in Saugus. As students gear up to start school again, many have mixed feelings of what happened just a few weeks ago.

“I don’t feel scared because I feel like it’s safe,” said Mason Harlan, a student at Saugus High School. “Any measures the school is going to take they’re going to take seriously so I’m not very scared.

Authorities say the 16 year old gunman pulled a .45 caliber handgun from his backpack and fired at fellow students, killing two and hurting several others before turning the gun on himself.

“I have to walk in the same place where two people died,” said Tyler Metcalf, a student at Saugus High School. “It’s kind of upsetting.”

Mental health and support providers are scheduled to be on campus and stay as long as needed.