BIG BEAR (CBSLA) — Routes to Big Bear that were closed due to heavy snowfall reopened Sunday, allowing skiers one last chance to enjoy the slopes before the weekend was over.

State Routes 18, 38, and 330 are now open, according to Cal Trans. State Route 138 east of 1-15 is open to residents only. Motorists are warned to bring chains, however.

“Don’t be the person who closes the routes that just opened overnight because you don’t have chains!!” the agency cautioned on Twitter.

A storm earlier this week blanketed mountains across Southern California with up to 36 inches of snow.

SR 18 is open to Big Bear now on front and back side. SR 38 is open to Big Bear. SR 330 is open. SR 138 east of I-15 is open to residents only. Bring chains. Don’t close the road. #Caltrans8 — Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) December 1, 2019

Meanwhile, in nearby Lake Arrowhead, Southern California Edison is teaming up with San Bernardino firefighters to offer stacks of firewood to help customers without power stay warm in frigid temperatures. Impacted customers are asked to only take what is needed to keep them warm throughout the evening, as supplies are limited.

📍 Firewood will also be distributed from:

– Twin Peaks Fire Station 26, 737 Grand View Road

– Lake Arrowhead Fire Station 91 at 301 Hwy 173

– Green Valley Lake Fire Station 33596 Green Valley Lake Road

Supplies limited. First come, first served basis.

(Photo: @SBCountyFire) pic.twitter.com/8RYiSp3edF — SCE (@SCE) December 1, 2019

Snow and strong winds caused numerous toppled trees resulting in a large number of wire down calls and outages in the Arrowhead Valley area, according to Southern California Edison. Around 5,100 customers are currently without power.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)